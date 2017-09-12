Pogba relishing hearing Champions League anthem again after getting his wish at Man Utd

Paul Pogba admits that he “came to Manchester United to play in the Champions League” and cannot wait to hear the anthem again.

The France international completed an £89 million return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 in the knowledge that he would have to make do with Europa League competition.

He was, however, to help United emerge victorious in that continental quest, sealing them a place back among the elite for 2017-18.

Pogba will now get the opportunity to make his first Champions League appearance for the Red Devils against Basel on Tuesday and is relishing the opportunity to grace the grandest of stages once more.

The 24-year-old, who made it all the way to the final with Juve in 2015, told United Review: "Obviously, I came to Manchester United to play in the Champions League.

"I knew, last season, when I signed and came back here, that I would be playing in the Europa League. So the objective was to win that to obviously go back into the Champions League. That’s what we did and I’m very happy. Now we’re just back in it and back to the best cup competition in the world.

"We have a group now and people say it is an easy one for us in the Champions League. But the Champions League is never easy. You have got to play against teams who want to beat Manchester United. We’re just back in it, though, and want to prove to the world that we belong in that competition.

"The difference is it’s still big in the Europa League and you still play very good teams, but maybe not the biggest clubs. Now, in the Champions League, we could play Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona — those teams who all won the trophy many times. I would say that is where we want to play.

Pogba added on embracing more than just on-field competition in Europe: "To be honest, I missed it [the anthem]. I missed it a lot last season.

"Just to hear it again kind of pushed me on to give the best. Obviously, when you hear that music, you just have goosebumps coming. You are excited. Everybody is excited — the fans and the players! It’s the best thing you can play in."

Pogba made his European debut for United back in March 2012, but that outing also came in the Europa League — against Athletic Bilbao.

He then left the club at the end of his contract that summer, going on to shine for Juventus in Serie A and the Champions League over the course of a four-year stay in Turin before completing a record-breaking transfer back to England.