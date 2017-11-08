I have a point to prove - Moyes on 'big challenge' at West Ham

After being appointed the successor to Slaven Bilic at West Ham, David Moyes accepts he has a point to prove.

David Moyes says he has a point to prove at West Ham after failing in three consecutive jobs since leaving Everton in 2013.

The Scot, appointed as the successor to Slaven Bilic at London Stadium, takes over with West Ham in the Premier League relegation zone.

Moyes has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in the wake of last season's relegation to the Championship, while he was sacked by Real Sociedad and Manchester United after lasting less than a year at each club.

The 54-year-old said it was a simple decision to take over at West Ham - despite only being given a contract to the end of the season - and accepted he will need to rebuild his reputation.

"I was in Qatar doing some TV work and was asked if there was interest, said yes very quickly," Moyes told a news conference on Wednesday. "Couple of quick meetings and I find myself here now.

"It's good for me. I am back in, it's what I love doing, it's what I do. I want to do well, I want the team to do well. I also think it's good for West Ham, I think I am a good manager."

Of the length of his initial deal, he said: "I am more than comfortable and so are they. Managers now aren't having long-term contracts and we'll see managers sign one-year contracts in the future. If I had taken over at the start of the season, I would have said let's take it a year at a time. It gives me a chance to look at the club and gives the supporters a chance to see David Moyes working.

"This was a really easy decision to make. West Ham is a top club, great stadium and we will grow into it," he said of the club's new home, which they have struggled to adapt to since leaving the Boleyn Ground in 2016.



"I hope that the future is great for West Ham. My ambition is only short term because I have to win the games. I want to win the games, get away from the wrong end of the table, the squad is good enough.