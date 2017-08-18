Polack disagrees with referee Liman on penalty

Although the Porcupines needed a late goal from the spot to cruise to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, their manager insists it was a dubious call

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has admitted they were fortunate to be awarded a late penalty in their 2-1 win over second-tier side NEA Salamina in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday in Kumasi.

Sadick Adams opened the scoring for Kotoko by the 12th minute but Obeng Junior equalised for the visitors in the second-half before substitute Seth Opare won a penalty in the last minute of additional time, with Polack insisting he was embarrassed with the manner they progressed to the next round of the competition.

"I am going to be honest with you because I'm an honest person. This wasn't a penalty," Polack.

"I was embarrassed following the penalty [awarded us against Salamina] by the referee. I wanted to win the game but not this way. It wasn't a penalty," he added.

Salamina boss Ransford Cudjoe declined to talk about referee Nuhu Liman's performance, insisting that he may be punished as a result.

"I would like to remain calm. Although we lost, my players made me proud and will take consolation from that portion of the game. I may be banned if I say things about the referee so I would rather keep quiet," Cudjoe told Goal.

"The fact that I don't want to comment on the issue doesn't mean Ghana FA and those in charge of referees must not act. If such poor performance is left unpunished, people will start to think twice about issues," he added.

Kotoko will play defending league champions Wa All Stars in the semi-finals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Hearts welcome Medeama to the Accra Sports in the other fixture.