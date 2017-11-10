Poland 0 Uruguay 0: Boruc bows out in dour Warsaw draw

Without Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez, Poland and Uruguay failed to muster a goal in forgettable friendly encounter.

Artur Boruc bowed out on the international stage as World Cup qualifiers Poland and Uruguay fought out a lacklustre 0-0 draw in Warsaw on Friday.

Despite combining to produce 24 shots between them, the key absences of star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez – both rested to nurse niggling injuries – saw the nations draw a blank.

The visitors, who qualified for next year's World Cup behind Brazil in the CONMEBOL section, controlled possession for long periods of the game but struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities.

Striker Edinson Cavani was denied five minutes into the second half by Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski, who had replaced veteran Boruc just before the interval.

The substitution allowed the goalkeeper, winning his 65th and final cap, to receive a guard of honour from his team-mates as he left the field.

Jakub Blaszczykowski went close for the hosts – who won 3-1 when the sides met on Polish soil five years ago – with a well-struck drive in the second half, but Adam Nawalka's side laboured in attack without the talismanic Lewandowski up top.

They will hope to find the net when they play again on Monday, as they host Mexico in Gdansk. Uruguay, meanwhile, continue their short European tour by taking on Austria on Tuesday.