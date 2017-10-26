Police investigate football fan who urinates into plastic cup then launches it over supporters

A Tottenham fan has landed himself in hot water after a video has emerged of him urinating into a plastic cup and throwing it towards a set of supporters believed to be West Ham fans.

Tottenham played West Ham in the Carabao Cup at Wembley and squandered a two goal lead to lose 3-2 against their London rivals.

A spokesperson for Tottenham Hotspur said to The Metro: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are currently investigating and working to identify the individual responsible."

The incident took place at Wembley, Tottenham's adopted home for the year. Getty More

In a statement, Met Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is aware of footage circulating on social media which was reportedly recorded at the Spurs v West Ham game at Wembley on Wednesday, 25 October.

"A number of complaints were received by the MPS on 25 and 26 October in relation to the footage.

"Officers in the Public Order Unit will be investigating. No arrests have been made."

In unrelated matters, the Met Police confirmed that eight people have been arrested after Wednesday's game.



