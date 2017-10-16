Police launch fresh appeal for witnesses to Ben Stokes ‘fight’

Police have launched a fresh appeal for two witnesses to come forward in relation to the Ben Stokes incident in Bristol last month. Stokes was arrested in Bristol on Sept 26 on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following a fight close to the Mbargo nightclub in the city centre.

The all-rounder was told last week he would not be travelling with the England squad to Australia on Oct 28 and has been placed on indefinite suspension by the England and Wales Cricket Board, which is awaiting the outcome of the police investigation before deciding whether Stokes goes on the Ashes tour at all.

His team-mate Alex Hales has been interviewed by police, along with two other men. Last week Stokes lost his £250,000-a-year sponsorship deal with New Balance and his agent, Neil Fairbrother, said he would not be ­making any comment while the ­legal process was ongoing.

Police have said they want to speak to two men who left the club at 2.19am and are thought to have witnessed the incident. “One of the men is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 9in and in his early 20s. He had short, dark brown hair, was clean shaven and wore a white ­T-shirt with a sleeveless jumper, jeans and trainers,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

“The second man is also white, 5ft 9in and in his early 20s but is of a slightly larger build. He had short, light brown hair, was clean shaven and wore a long-sleeved round neck T-shirt, dark jeans and trainers.”