Police raid villa as part of criminal investigation into PSG president

French former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have allegedly been linked by Italian police as part of an ongoing investigation - AFP

A £6 million Sardinian villa which police suspect was used by Paris St-Germain’s Qatari president to bribe Sepp Blatter’s disgraced right-hand man at Fifa was raided on Friday as part of criminal investigations into the duo.

The Villa Bianca was put at the disposal of Jerome Valcke by Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a “means of corruption”, according to Italian police, who conducted the search as part of a fraud inquiry into the man who masterminded Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona.

Police also said documents and computer equipment were seized and several people had been questioned in connection with the property in an operation carried out on the request of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

The OAG’s ever-expanding inquiry into football corruption, which began with 2015’s dawn raids of a five-star Zurich hotel and the arrest and indictment of some of the game’s most senior figures, also saw Fifa announce its ethics committee would launch a preliminary investigation into Al-Khelaifi.

The 43-year-old was in danger of being provisionally suspended over suspicions he bribed the world governing body’s former secretary general Valcke in his capacity as chief executive of beIN Sports – the Paris offices of which were raided on Thursday – in order to secure World Cup broadcast rights.

A villa in Porto Cervo on the Italian Sardinia island seized by the Italian Police Credit: ITALIAN FINANCIAL POLICE More