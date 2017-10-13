Police raid villa as part of criminal investigation into PSG president
A £6 million Sardinian villa which police suspect was used by Paris St-Germain’s Qatari president to bribe Sepp Blatter’s disgraced right-hand man at Fifa was raided on Friday as part of criminal investigations into the duo.
The Villa Bianca was put at the disposal of Jerome Valcke by Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a “means of corruption”, according to Italian police, who conducted the search as part of a fraud inquiry into the man who masterminded Neymar’s world-record move from Barcelona.
Police also said documents and computer equipment were seized and several people had been questioned in connection with the property in an operation carried out on the request of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.
The OAG’s ever-expanding inquiry into football corruption, which began with 2015’s dawn raids of a five-star Zurich hotel and the arrest and indictment of some of the game’s most senior figures, also saw Fifa announce its ethics committee would launch a preliminary investigation into Al-Khelaifi.
The 43-year-old was in danger of being provisionally suspended over suspicions he bribed the world governing body’s former secretary general Valcke in his capacity as chief executive of beIN Sports – the Paris offices of which were raided on Thursday – in order to secure World Cup broadcast rights.
“We can confirm that the investigatory chamber of the independent ethics committee will initiate a preliminary investigation into the matter,” Fifa said in a statement on Friday of a process similar to that which led to a 90-day suspension for its own disgraced president, Blatter, two years ago after criminal proceedings were opened against him.
Al-Khelaifi, who was instrumental this summer in the their controversial £200 million purchase of Neymar from Barcelona and of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for £166 million, last year joined Uefa’s professional football strategy council.
That was as a representative of the European Club Association, the executive board of which he was also appointed to in 2016.
Neither Uefa nor the ECA had any plans yesterday to suspend him from those roles.
PSG and beIN did not respond to requests for comment on the latest developments following the latter’s statement on Thursday saying it “refutes all accusations made by OAG” and promising to “fully co-operate with the authorities”.
Valcke, who was questioned by Swiss prosecutors the same day, broke his silence to deny the claims against him, telling L’Equipe: “I just want to say that it’s not true. I have never done that. I have never received anything in exchange for anything.
“I refute the accusations against me or Nasser. I have received nothing from Nasser, I can assure you. There was never any exchange between Nasser and I. Never.”
Valcke was already facing a separate criminal inquiry, launched in March last year over “various acts of criminal mismanagement”.
That probe related to his sacking by Fifa and ban from football for a series of offences, including attempting to sell World Cup TV rights for far below their value.
The OAG revealed on Thursday fresh proceedings had been opened on the basis of findings obtained during the earlier inquiry.
It said in a statement: “It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports-rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2026 and 2030.”
Valcke was questioned a day after appearing the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal his 10-year ban from football, a suspension that had already been reduced from 12 years by Fifa’s appeal committee.
He and Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban from the game, have always denied any wrongdoing.