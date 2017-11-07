Polished Alvaro Morata shows why Romelu Lukaku isn't what Jose Mourinho wants at Manchester United

If Alvaro Morata celebrated his winning goal with a little extra relish on Sunday, it would be entirely understandable. This was not just a match-winner against a main rival, or the end of a drought, but also something of a point proven; a proper message back. One story has it that the first time Morata found out his deal to Manchester United was just not going to happen was when he looked online and saw the headlines stating Romelu Lukaku would be going to Old Trafford. From then, all contact with United supposedly ceased – much to the player’s bemusement and disappointment – so it would have been especially sweet to create headlines in a different way at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

For United’s part, that switch in transfer plans was not just down to an abrupt decision in the summer, but also an ongoing frustration – and testy relationship – with Real Madrid as well as the feeling that the Spanish side were stringing them along. The sudden opportunity to sign Lukaku was also of course a chance for Jose Mourinho to get one over on his former club Chelsea. That was always going to add an extra satisfaction to the signing.

That fact itself only adds more of an edge to Sunday’s result at Stamford Bridge, all the more so because Lukaku seems to have lost his edge. When the striker’s poor in-game stats were put to Mourinho after the 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, the United boss dismissed them – “I’m not reading the stats, I’m reading the game” – but there is one broader stat that can’t be so dismissed. Lukaku has now not scored now in seven matches.

Worse is that even if you take Mourinho’s view of just “reading the game” and not looking at how few touches the Belgian has had in matches, there are other elements that are impossible to avoid. He seems to spend so much of matches isolated, often 30 yards from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and seldom involved in play, with his frustration rising. The perception of every bad touch or finish is thereby amplified, because the other touches and finishes are so few and far between.