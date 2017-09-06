POLL: Is Stuart Baxter still the right man to lead Bafana Bafana?

Baxter penned a five-year deal with Safa at the beginning of 2017, but Bafana's failure to beat the Blue Sharks has angered the majority of SA fans

Coach Stuart Baxter is underfire following Bafana Bafana's back-to-back to defeats to lowly-ranked Cape Verde Islands.

While he's still new in the job, there are already calls for the South African Football Assocation (Safa) to replace the 64-year-old, especially with Bafana on the brink of missing out on next year's Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Bafana are currently fourth on the Group D log and two points behind joint-leaders Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, and this means they will have to depend on other teams' results to go their way in the remaining two matches of the qualifying campaign.

When Baxter took over from Shakes Mashaba, Bafana were on track for their first Fifa World Cup qualification since 2002.

However, the dream of making it to Russia is in tatters, and the majority of fans have lost faith in Baxter.

Now, Goal asks you (the readers) if Baxter is still the right man to lead the South African senior national team. Vote in our poll below...