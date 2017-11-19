Polokwane City 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic (3-4 pens): Phunya Sele Sele set up TKO final date with Bidvest Wits

Tshegofatso Mabaso's deciding spot-kick sent Siwelele into the Telkom Knockout Cup final with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Rise and Shine

Bloemfontein Celtic booked their spot in the Telkom Knockout Cup final after overcoming Polokwane City 4-3 in penalty shootout win at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors took the match to Rise and Shine, and the home side was given early bells when Celtic built quickly towards goal, but Roggert Nyundu failed to get the final touch on the ball with only a tap in needed.

The home side was seeing much of the ball but it was a rather quiet affair throughout as chances were few and far between.



Walter Musona tested Tignyemb from outside the box with a great shot but the veteran shot-stopper made a great reflex save to deny City the opener.

It was end-to-end stuff but both sides still failed to breach each other's defence going into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

Celtic took charge of the second half with over 57 percent of the possession but they still couldn't trouble the scoreboard.

Veselin Jelusic's charges proved rather dangerous creating back-to-back chances. Kabelo Mahlasela had the first chance and Nyundu with the rebound, but both failed to find score.

The home side won a free kick just outside the box which was probably their best chance. Maluleke's shot found the target, but Tignyemb was equally up to the task, making a brilliant save for a corner.

The second half of extra-time saw Celtic with their noses in front as they went in search of the opening goal.

Polokwane then won a corner shortly afterwards and it was delivered into the box but Ramagalela failed to head it into goal.

Ramagalela made a run down the right flank before putting in a cross in the box which Tignyemb made a mess of as the ball slipped through his fingers but Wandisile Letlabika came to the rescue clearing it for a corner kick.