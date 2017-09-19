Polokwane City 2-3 Free State Stars Match Report: Anas nets twice in five-goal thriller

Free State Stars overcame Polokwane City in a hard-fought 3-2 league win at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night

Two goals from Mohammed Anas and another from Paulus Masehe led Free State Stars to their first win of the season, handing Luc Eymael a sweet revenge over his former employers.

The match started off on a slow pace with both sides looking to dominate the midfield battle, but Ea Lla Koto were often caught loosing the ball very cheaply.

This afforded Rise and Shine the opportunity to swing in the crosses which Stars dealt with very well.

After 10 minutes, the home side slowly started taking charge of the game, putting Stars under pressure but the visitors did well to soak up the pressure without conceding an early goal.

However, things changed as the visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Anas, who tapped in from close range after a goalkeeping error from George Chigova.

Anas then added his and Stars' second eight minutes later after a well-taken shot from outside the box.

Captain Masehe made it 3-0 to the visitors after dribbling his way past the City defenders before unleashing a powerful low shot past Chigova.

Luc Eymael's charges were dealt a huge blow with the dismissal of Masehe in the 38th minute for a second bookable offence.

Despite City looking to get back into the game, Stars continued to keep them at bay to take the three-goal cushion into the half-time break.

Rise and Shine started the second half the stronger of the two teams as they looked to use the one-man advantage, which paid dividends in the 57th minute as Walter Musona pulled one back for Bernard Molekwa's charges with a fine header following a neat cross from Jabulani Maluleke on the right hand side.

City continued to apply the pressure, but the visitors continued soaking it up to keep the scoreline at 3-1.

In the 80th minute though, City made it 3-2 courtesy of Sammy Seabi's header from a Maluleke corner kick.

Stars held on to their lead in the final 10 minutes to register their first win of the campaign.