Polokwane City - Ajax Cape Town Preview: Rise and Shine looking to shift winning league form to TKO

Rise and Shine aim to continue their unbeaten run when they host Ajax Cape Town in the Telkom Knockout last 16 clash in Polokwane

Polokwane City entertain Ajax Cape Town in the Telkom Knockout last 16 clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Rise and Shine go into this match having picked up four points on the road in the league to see them climb up to 12th position. After going five matches without a win in the league, Bernard Molekwa’s men upset AmaZulu in a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 win but could only play to a 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows after conceding a last gasp equalizer from Abafana Bes’thende.

Despite it being the first-ever cup meeting between the two sides, the home side will aim to improve their record against the Cape Town outfit who have dominated proceedings in league meetings. In nine encounters between the sides, Ajax have come away with five wins with the Limpopo side only collecting maximum points on a single occasion.

Molekwa will look to Rodney Ramagalela who is top of the PSL scoring charts with six goals from nine games to step up in this encounter and take the Limpopo side past the Round of 16 for the first time in the TKO. Last season Rise and Shine fell to Mamelodi Sundowns at this stage with a 2-1 scoreline.

The Urban Warriors witnessed a turn-around in fortunes in their previous match as they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to register only their second victory this season and bring to an end a run of three matches without a win.

Coach Stanley Menzo suffered a blow this week with news that goalkeeper Brandon Petersen will join an injury list that already has Isaac Nhlapo, Junaid Saait, Morne Nel and Tercious Malepe all struggling with respective injuries.

A plus for the visitors is that they have won the TKO title on two previous occasions – in 2000 as the Rothmans Cup and in 2008 in its newest format, beating Orlando Pirates on both occasions.

When the two teams met in the league on 15 September 2017, Prince Nxumalo bagged both goals to hand Ajax a 2-0 victory.