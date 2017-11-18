Polokwane City – Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Rise and Shine in search of first ever TKO final

Rise and Shine will be hoping to reach their first ever TKO final when they welcome Phunya Sele Sele

Polokwane City battle for a place in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup final when they welcome Bloemfontein Celtic to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Rise and Shine are still searching for their first outright victory in the history of the TKO with all four previous seasons ending in first round exits for the Limpopo outfit. Their passage in this season’s edition was secured via penalty shoot-out wins over Ajax Cape Town and Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

In the last 16 of the competition, City sneaked past the Urban Warriors with a 4-3 win in spot kicks after the match ended 0-0, before they dispatched a wasteful Buccaneers outfit in the quarterfinals stage winning 4-2 on penalties after the game was deadlocked 2-2 after 120 minutes of football, with all four goals coming in the first half of regulation time.

Bernard Molekwa’s outfit are on a six-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, with their club record standing at seven, and could match it since being promoted to the elite league if they overcome Celtic on Sunday.

Despite Molekwa’s men enjoying the luxury of playing at home, they will have to up their game tempo as they have failed to win any of their six home matches this season. Their most notable home defeat was a clash in the league earlier this season when Phunya Sele Sele travelled to Limpopo and came back with all maximum points in a 2-1 win, with former Platinum Stars striker Ndumiso Mabena scoring both goals with Rodney Ramagalela netting the consolation for the hosts.

The hosts boast a dangerous strike partnership of Ramagalela and Rendani Ndou who have scored nine goals between them in all competitions this campaign. Ndou has a single league strike and is the second top scorer in the TKO competition this season with two goals, one behind Bidvest Wits’ Amr Gamal, while Ramagalela is topping the PSL scoring charts with six goals.