Polokwane City – Free State Stars Preview: Rise and Shine take aim at fellow strugglers Ea Lla Koto

Polokwane City are aiming for their second win of the campaign when they take charge against a winless Free State Stars outfit

Polokwane City and Free State Stars go in search of respective wins when the two sides clash in a PSL encounter at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Rise and Shine suffered their second straight defeat of the season, falling to a 2-0 loss away to Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday evening, as the Urban Warriors registered their first win of the new campaign through goals from Prince Nxumalo. The Limpopo-based outfit had come from the back of a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Bloemfontein Celtic but had also shocked Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane with the same scoreline.

Bernard Molekwa will look to inspire his charges to put in a good shift that could see them within the top eight if they can replicate the same form and attitude they did against Sundowns in order to come away with all the three points in this clash.

Ea Lla Koto on the other hand are yet to register a win in the league game this season after suffering three defeats and a single draw in their opening four matches, which has propelled them to be placed close to the tail end of the PSL table in 15th spot.

The Bethlehem-based outfit narrowly lost 1-0 to Baroka FC at the weekend. Prior to this fixture Stars were beaten 2-1 by Masandawana at Goble Park and their opening 2017/18 league match ended in a 1-0 loss to PSL returnees AmaZulu.

A plus for Stars ahead of this tie is that their newly-appointed head coach Luc Eymael was at the helm of Rise and Shine last season steering them to a top eight finish. The Belgian mentor will now look to use 'inside information' against his former charges in a bid to give his new side their first victory of the new term.

In head-to-head stats, the two teams have clashed on 10 occasions in all competitions. Stars have won five ties, drawing two and losing three matches. City have lost five times, playing to draws twice with three wins.

Last season Rise and Shine took six points from Ea Llo Koto in the league. The first match ended in a 1-0 win with the reverse fixture ending in a 2-1 scoreline.