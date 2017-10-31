Polokwane City - Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Amakhosi look to continue their recent resurgence in the league

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) returns on Tuesday evening with an exciting clash between to clubs who are bursting with confidence.

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ resounding victory over AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout Cup they will need to shift their attention as they travel to Polokwane to take on a plucky Polokwane City. But it won’t be easy because lying in wait is a City squad fresh off a confidence boosting victory over Ajax Cape Town in the cup, this past weekend.

The clash which is scheduled to take place at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, promises to be a tightly fought but thrilling encounter, and Chiefs will be determined to continue their fine form. After sustaining a spell of indifferent results, the pressure on coach Steve Komphela’s shoulders has lightened ever so slightly after victories against Mamelodi Sundowns and Usuthu and a draw in the Soweto Derby.

However, football is a fickle game and if Komphela is unable to guide Amakhosi to anything less than a win, the burden of expectations will once again rest firmly on Komphela’s shoulders. But despite all the pressures, Chiefs have been in defiant mood and Komphela will be satisfied with his team’s free scoring ways.

While the likes of Gustavo Paez are side-lined through injury, Chiefs have everyone pitching in with goals, including the evergreen Siphiwe Tshabalala, whose return to the Bafana Bafana fold has seen him more motivated than ever before. On the other end, Komphela’s bravery to field some of his more inexperienced contingent has also paid dividence especially in times of despair. Youngsters such as Siyabonga Ngezana and Wiseman Meyiwa have made a name for themselves and the former’s impeccable displays are likely to see him rewarded with yet another start against Rise and Shine.