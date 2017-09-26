Polokwane City set to apppoint Dan Malesela as coach ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

Rise and Shine were knocked out of the this season's MTN8 Cup in the quarter-finals under Molekwa's guidance

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates captain Daniel 'Dan' Malesela will reportedly be appointed new Polokwane City head coach this week.

The tactician is jobless after parting ways with Chippa United, who fired him due to the Chilli Boys' poor results two weeks ago.

According to an Independent Media source, Malesela is currently in talks with Polokwane about replacing current head coach Bernard Molekwa.

“Polokwane City will announce Dan Malesela in the next few days," the source said.

"He has been in negotiations with City for the past two weeks. The club owner was one the one that was dictating terms," the source continued.

"The owner John Mogaladi was the one who was deciding who to play,” source concluded.

Molekwa is under pressure due to the team's poor results with Rise and Shine having lost their last four PSL league matches.

The retired midfielder will reportedly return to his duties as Polokwane team manager once Malesela is appointed.

Polokwane are set to host Pirates in a league match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.