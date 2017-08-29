Polokwane City set to sign former Orlando Pirates midfielder Donald Mokondelela

The midfielder is hoping to sign a deal with Rise and Shine following an unsuccessful stint at Bucs

Former Orlando Pirates Midfielder Donald Mokondelela looks set to remain in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).







The attacking midfielder was recently released by the Buccaneers after failing to impress during his short-loan stint at Chippa United.







However, as Goal previously reported the 25-year-old attacking midfielder will not struggle to find a new home as a free agent.







Mokondelela was deemed surplus to requirements at Pirates following the arrival of Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic earlier this month.







Recent reports have indicated that Polokwane City are looking to sign Mokondelela, who made only three league appearances for Chippa between February and May 2017.







The former skillful midfielder began training with Rise and Shine after leaving the Buccaneers, and he is said to have managed to impress the Polokwane technical team.







Polokwane have already signed Donald Ngoma, Nivhuwo Ravhuhali as well as Wiseman Maluleke during the current Transfer Window.







Mokondelela had joined Pirates from Polokwane's provincial rivals Baroka FC prior to the 2016/17 season following a good season with Bakgaga.







The Polokwane-born attacker helped Baroka win the 2015/16 National First Division (NFD) title as one of the club's key players.







He left Pirates having made only two league appearances against Highlands Park and Maritzburg United.