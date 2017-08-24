MLB: Pomeranz outduels Kluber in statement Red Sox win over Indians

Drew Pomeranz led the Boston Red Sox past the Cleveland Indians in MLB, while Rich Hill starred in a Los Angeles Dodgers loss.

Pomeranz exited his last start after just 3.1 innings because of back spasms, but the Red Sox pitcher was back on the mound Wednesday and was excellent in a 6-1 win over the Indians.

Pomeranz struck out nine over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve his record to 13-4. The 28-year-old lefty walked four, but only allowed two hits in a solid start as the Red Sox got a statement win.

Indians ace Corey Kluber pitched well, striking out 12 with just one walk and four hits over 7.2 innings, but a fifth-inning home run by Mitch Moreland broke a scoreless tie. Mookie Betts than gave Boston a 2-0 lead with an RBI single off Kluber in the eighth.

Boston lead the American League (AL) East by 4.5 games while the Indians have the same lead in the AL Central.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland Athletics 7-8 Baltimore Orioles



Milwaukee Brewers 2-4 San Francisco Giants



Los Angeles Dodgers 0-1 Pittsburgh Pirates



Miami Marlins 0-8 Philadelphia Phillies



Arizona Diamondbacks 2-4 New York Mets



Boston Red Sox 6-1 Cleveland Indians



Chicago Cubs 9-3 Cincinnati Reds



New York Yankees 10-2 Detroit Tigers



Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Tampa Bay Rays



Seattle Mariners 9-6 Atlanta Braves



Minnesota Twins 3-4 Chicago White Sox



Washington Nationals 1-6 Houston Astros



Colorado Rockies 4-6 Kansas City Royals



San Diego Padres 2-6 St Louis Cardinals



Texas Rangers 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

HILL HEROICS NOT ENOUGH

Dodgers pitcher Hill took a perfect game into the ninth inning and a no-hitter into the 10th, but took the loss after Pittsburgh's Josh Harrison led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run to left. Despite the loss, Hill was superb, striking out 10 without a walk while throwing just 99 pitches in nine-plus innings. The only baserunner before Harrison's homer came on a ninth-inning error.

TERRIBLE TWINS

Twins relievers Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger spoiled a stellar outing by Ervin Santana in a 4-3 loss to the White Sox. Santana struck out eight with just one walk and had allowed two runs – just one earned – off three hits over seven innings before exiting with a 3-2 lead. Rogers then allowed a run in the eighth before Hildenberg served up Tim Anderson's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

HARRISON STEPS UP

Harrison's lead-off homer in the 10th barely cleared the left-field wall.

RED SOX AT INDIANS

Chris Sale will be on the hill for the Red Sox (73-53) as he tries to add to his Cy Young resume and avenge a loss to the Indians earlier this season. That August 1 outing was the worst of the year for Sale, who allowed seven runs off of eight hits over five innings. Sale is 14-5 with a 2.62 ERA this season, but is just 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 17 starts against the Indians (69-56). Cleveland will have Trevor Bauer (12-8, 4.50 ERA) on the mound.