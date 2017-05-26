MLB: Pomeranz strikes out 11 as Red Sox sweep Rangers

The Boston Red Sox completed a sweep of the Texas Rangers in MLB on Thursday, while Gregor Blanco led the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pitcher Drew Pomeranz struck out 11 and allowed just four hits in six innings as the Red Sox wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Rangers with a 6-2 win.

The Diamondbacks shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 as Blanco started well and went three-for-four.

The Seattle Mariners overcame the Washington Nationals 4-2, the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 9-4 and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 after 11 innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays shut out the Los Angeles Angels 4-0, the Chicago Cubs claimed a 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets went down to the San Diego Padres 4-3.

The Houston Astros edged the Detroit Tigers 7-6 and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St Louis Cardinals 7-3.

The Kansas City Royals-New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds-Cleveland Indians matches were postponed due to weather.

BRILLIANT BLANCO

Diamondbacks center fielder Blanco led off Thursday's game in Milwaukee with a home run to center off Zach Davies, and he stayed hot from there, singling his next two times up. He led off the third inning with a base hit and scored on the next at-bat, a double by right fielder David Peralta. Blanco tacked on a third hit in the fifth inning and finished three-for-four with two runs and an RBI.

CLASSY KINSLER

Ian Kinsler made a sweet diving play at second base to prevent Norichika Aoki from advancing as George Springer hit into a fielder's choice in the third inning of the Astros' win over Detroit.

METS NIGHTMARE

Mets manager Terry Collins announced he was pushing Jacob deGrom's start from Thursday to Friday because of concerns about the rainy weather in New York. Rafael Montero started in deGrom's place. After Montero threw 60 pitches in a relief appearance on Sunday, Collins wanted to get 75 or 80 out of him against San Diego. He threw 45 pitches in the first inning, giving up two hits and three walks. The Padres scored two runs in the first, including one walked in by Montero.

CUBS AT DODGERS

Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood (5-0) has registered four straight wins and takes his nifty 1.88 ERA to the mound against the Cubs' Jake Arrieta (5-3), who has not exactly been a model of consistency this season, losing three of his last five starts and watching his ERA balloon to 4.80.