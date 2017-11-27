Poor refereeing is causing us to draw, bemoans Benni McCarthy

The Citizens coach has once again criticised the level of officiating in the PSL

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy’s latest remarks could potentially land him in trouble with the relevant authorities yet again.

The Bafana Bafana legend has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the level of officiating in the Premier Soccer League and was subsequently forced to appear in front of the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

However, following his side’s 2-2 draw with Golden Arrows on the weekend, McCarthy again did not mince his words as he lashed out at the standard of refereeing in the country. The PSL has experienced a recent surge in draws of late and the 40-year-old believes that the level of officiating is directly responsible.

“Do you guys want my honest opinion about why there have been a lot of draws? It has been because of bad refereeing. That’s what is causing us to draw. Why must I shy away (from saying that),” McCarthy was quoted by IOL as saying.

“The referee is telling my players to f*** off, and we must say the referees are good. That’s what is causing the problem because if we had good officials, we will have matches that are fair. Teams will run away with games,” he lamented.

“Most referees keep teams in the game. We don’t have officials who are taking care of the game because they are worried about their own egos, and as coaches and players, it is frustrating standing on the side,” he explained.

“We see it happening week-in and week-out.

“Every game it is the same thing, and we as coaches must bite our tongue and keep quiet because if you don’t, you get fined or suspended. That’s what is causing the league to draw so many games.

“We don’t have the best officials. Our referees need to be f***ing better man,” McCarthy concluded.