Porte set for comeback from Tour de France crash

Three months after a sickening crash at the Tour de France, Richie Porte will feature for BMC Racing in Japan on Sunday.

Richie Porte will return to action this weekend, three months on from the horrific crash that brought an early end to his participation in the Tour de France.

The BMC Racing rider was labelled a contender to push defending champion Chris Froome all the way in the race for the yellow jersey in July.

However, on stage nine the Australian lost control on the descent of the hors category Mont du Chat, Porte coming off his bike and suffering a broken right collarbone and a fractured pelvis.

BMC suggested Porte would miss at least four weeks of racing, but he has not competed since.

He will finally begin his comeback at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race on Sunday, as he seeks to ensure he is fully ready for 2018.

"I'm really looking forward to racing at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race this year," said Porte.

"Not only is it a chance for me to get another race day in the legs before the end of the season, but it's also my first opportunity to race at the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race since 2013.

"Given I haven't raced since July, I'm not going in with any expectations. I'm just happy to be racing again this year before my focus turns to the 2018 season."

BMC sports director Fabio Baldato added: "We are really happy to see Richie Porte back at the start line for the first time since his Tour de France crash.

"Although we are lining up at the last race of the season, the Japan Cup Cycle Road Race will be a good chance for Richie to get back into the racing rhythm before he starts a solid off-season."