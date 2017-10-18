Portis banned for eight games after fight with Bulls team-mate Mirotic

Bobby Portis has been given an eight game ban after leaving Chicago Bulls team-mate Nikola Mirotic with a broken jaw and concussion.

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis has been suspended for eight games after punching team-mate and fellow forward Nikola Mirotic.

Portis and Mirotic were involved in a "serious altercation" at practice on Tuesday that eventually sent the latter to the hospital.

Mirotic was diagnosed with a concussion in addition to a broken jaw and facial fractures from the alleged fight.

Mirotic is out indefinitely and could require surgery after signing a two-year contract worth $27 million this off-season to return to the team. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, but will first need to clear concussion protocol.

Portis will be allowed to train with the team during his suspension, but he will not be eligible to play again until the Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors on November 7.

"I'm very disappointed in what happened. Our locker room is a family," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. "My job is not to let this moment derail us."

The Bulls are scheduled to open their season Thursday in Toronto against the Raptors.