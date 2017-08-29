From Porto Alegre to Barranquila - Brazil's schedule this week

Brazil will return to the training ground in Porto Alegre on Tuesday as coach Tite will be able to run his full squad through their paces for the first time this week.

This past weekend, the players began arriving ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia, in what will also be the first time in this qualifying cycle that no player has pulled out of the original 23-man squad.

Monday night saw Neymar and his PSG teammates, Daniel Alves, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, join the squad at the hotel after their arrival was delayed due to weather conditions around Salgado Filho International Airport, which had been forced to close for around two hours.

Tite led his first training session of this international break on Monday, at local club Gremio’s training ground.

On Tuesday, the five-time world champions will practice at Internacional’s Estádio Beira-Rio and on Wednesday they will train at the venue of Thursday’s clash with Ecuador, the Gremio Arena.

On Friday, the team will board a chartered flight to flight to Manaus, where they conduct two training sessions at the Arena da Amazonia.

The first practice is scheduled for, takes place at 4:00 p:00 on Saturday and the second at 15:30 on Sunday.

Later that day, they will head for Barranquila, with a training session scheduled on Monday at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium, where they face Colombia on Tuesday.