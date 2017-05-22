Porto boss Nuno steps down

The former Valencia head coach has left the club by mutual consent after one season of a two-year deal

Porto have parted company with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo by mutual agreement.

UCL 2017-18: All the qualified teams

The 27-time Portuguese champions confirmed the news in a brief statement on their official website on Monday.

Former Valencia boss Nuno, who enjoyed two spells with Porto during his playing career as goalkeeper, signed a two-year contract to succeed Jose Peseiro in June.

He improved upon their third-place finish from 2015-16, but Porto were still unable to prevent rivals Benfica claiming a third consecutive Primeira Liga title.

Porto finished six points off the pace in second, having faltered in the home stretch with a run of five draws and three wins before a 3-1 final-day loss at Moreirense.

Nuno led Porto to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they were knocked out by finalists Juventus.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes