Porto nullified Leipzig – Conceicao

Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao applauded his side for delivering on his pre-match promise by putting in a much-improved performance in their 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

Leipzig edged the first Champions League Group G meeting between the two sides in a 3-2 win at Red Bull Arena last month, but Conceicao warned that Porto would be better prepared when they clashed at Estadio do Dragao.

And it proved to be the case on Wednesday, with Hector Herrera giving Porto the lead after 13 minutes.

Despite Timo Werner levelling for Leipzig following half-time, Danilo Pereira made it 2-1 after an hour and Maxi Pereira added a third in stoppage time.

"It was a strong game from us," Conceicao told reporters post-match. "We worked well as a unit and didn't suffer as we did in Germany in the first meeting.

"We nullified our opponents' strengths for large parts. My players followed their instructions to the letter and against a team with great individual and collective quality.

"It was a deserved win and for that I say congratulations to my players."

The result lifted Porto up to second in Group G, two points ahead of Leipzig and four behind leaders Besiktas with two matches left to play.

If Conceicao can inspire his players to victory against Besiktas in Turkey on November 21, Porto will be on the brink of reaching the Champions League knockout stage ahead of their final group clash with Monaco.

Midfielder Herrera reflected on the win over Leipzig, saying: "We're a strong team and we have a lot of very tall players in our ranks. That allowed us to take advantage of dead-ball situations and to cause a lot of problems in areas that our opponents are a little fragile.

"In the first game in Germany, Leipzig surprised us as they were a team we didn't know very well.

"Tonight we were better positioned and closed a lot of spaces."