Porto reaction impresses Aboubakar

After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Besiktas in their Champions League opener, Porto bounced back in style to crush Monaco 3-0.

Vincent Aboubakar hailed his Porto team-mates after his double helped the Portuguese giants ease to a 3-0 win over Monaco at Stade Louis II.

The Cameroon striker's goals in either half and a late strike from Miguel Layun moved Porto up to second in Group G, and leaves Monaco still without a win in this season's competition.

Porto suffered a surprise 3-1 home defeat to Besiktas in their opening group game, but Aboubakar was delighted with the way his team-mates bounced back from that disappointment.

"We wanted a reaction like this after the game against Besiktas, and we really wanted to win," he said.

"It was important for us all to show a better side to ourselves, and I have to thank all my team-mates because we put in a great performance as a team.

"We stayed solid, got chances and managed to finish them. It’s the kind of performance that gives us a lot of confidence."