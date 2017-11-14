Portugal 1 United States 1: Horvath horror show hands hosts a draw

Portugal and United States battled to a hard-fought draw, with goalkeeping antics at either end contributing to an entertaining affair.

Ethan Horvath's woeful error took the shine off a promising United States display as they earned a 1-1 draw against European champions Portugal in Leiria.

Interim USA coach Dave Sarachan assembled a makeshift squad for the clash, with previous boss Bruce Arena having departed following his side's failure to reach the World Cup with a shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago last month.

The visitors - facing a similarly experimental Portugal team - performed better than many would have expected as 19-year-old Weston McKennie, making his senior international bow, secured a deserved lead.

However, it was an advantage that lasted just 10 minutes thanks to Horvath's moment of misery. The Club Brugge goalkeeper spectacularly failed to gather Vitorino Antunes' cross, instead poorly helping the ball into the net for a 31st-minute equaliser to hand Portugal a route back into the game.

Portugal indeed improved from that point onwards but, without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, lacked the cutting edge to punish further mistakes.

Sarachan's side likewise could not capitalise on a second-half rally - McKennie hitting the woodwork with their best effort - but both teams will hope to reap the benefits of testing fringe men on the international stage.

Portugal were dealt an early blow when stand-in captain Pepe went off with an apparent foot injury and the visitors - boosted by the enthusiasm of teenage debutants Tyler Adams and McKennie - made an energetic start.

McKennie's big moment arrived in the 21st minute. The Schalke midfielder collected a pass on the left of the penalty area and danced inside a back-tracking Ricardo Ferreira before wrong-footing Beto with a smart finish.

However, the hard work was undone by a comical error from Horvath, who allowed Antunes' driven cross to slip through both his hands and legs to improbably find the bottom-left corner.