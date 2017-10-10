Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo will be at Russia 2018 after Portugal ended Switzerland's 100 per cent record and qualified via superior goal difference.

Portugal secured World Cup qualification at Switzerland's expense with a rousing 2-0 win in Lisbon.

Switzerland headed into the final round of matches in Group B boasting a 100 per cent record but must now tackle a play-off after Fernando Santos' European champions matched the scoreline they found themselves on the receiving end of in Basle last September.

Cheered on by a raucous crowd knowing nothing other than a win would do at Estadio da Luz, Portugal were kept in check by a composed and disciplined Swiss showing until Johan Djourou put into his own goal in the 41st minute.

Pop superstar Madonna was among the home supporters looking for Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire a famous victory but it was playmaker Bernardo Silva who truly got Portugal into the groove.

That the Manchester City playmaker has not been an automatic choice at club level since switching to the Premier League was scarcely evident as he performed at the heart of Portugal's brightest moments, including Andre Silva's qualification-sealing second.

Santos' side made much of the early running and Andre Silva's deflected effort forced Yann Sommer into a sharp sixth-minute save at his near post.

However, the hosts' final ball was a source of understandable frustration and, after Eliseu escaped censure for an untidy challenge on Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic in the area, Portugal needed their talisman to help bring about a clear opening after the half-hour.

Ronaldo embarked on a slaloming run across the edge of the Switzerland box and there was fury when referee Cuneyt Cakir remained unmoved as he went to ground under increasingly desperate challenges.

Bernardo Silva was alert, as players around him stopped, and gathered the loose ball to draw a fine stop from Sommer, but the Borussia Monchengladbach man was culpable as the European champions took a fortuitous lead four minutes before half-time.