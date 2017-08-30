Portugal and Bayern star Sanches close to Swansea switch

Renato Sanches has attracted the attention of many of Europe's leading clubs but Swansea City are on the verge of a transfer coup.

Swansea City are closing in on the stunning loan capture of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches.

The 20-year-old Portugal international joined Bayern from Benfica for €35million in May 2016 and went on to play a starring role in his country's Euro 2016 triumph.

But Sanches struggled for regular first-team opportunities with the Bundesliga champions, with 16 of his 25 appearances across all competitions coming from the bench.

Carlo Ancelotti has brought in James Rodriguez, Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy to make the competition for midfield places at Bayern even more fierce, while the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus, AC Milan and Monaco have all been linked with Sanches

However, Swansea boss Paul Clement, who worked with the player as Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern last term, appears to have had a decisive influence and the player is poised to move to the Liberty Stadium.

Omnisport understands the Premier League side are confident they can finalise Sanches' switch before Thursday's deadline.

He would be Clement's fifth major signing of the transfer window, following Roque Mesa, Sam Clucas, Erwin Mulder and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham to south Wales, although influential attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson joined Everton for £45m earlier this month.

Swansea are also interested in signing Belgium winger Nacer Chadli but believe West Brom's asking price, reported to stand at £25million, to be too high.