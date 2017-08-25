Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon sign South African teenager Sphephelo Sithole

The promising teenager was part of the South Africa squad at 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup finals in Chile

Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have signed South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole.

The 18-year-old player has been on the books of KZN Academy which is a provincial Football Academy for the South African Football Association (Safa) in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sporting, who are campaigning in the Primeira Liga, have snapped up Sithole after he impressed the club's technical team, while on trial.

This was confirmed by the KZN Academy on their official Facebook Page on Thursday night.

A statement read: "KZN Academy is proud to announce that Sphephelo Sithole "Toure" has signed for Sporting Clube Portugal.

"This is another proud moment for the KZN Academy in keeping true to what the academy set out to do, provide life changing opportunities for our South African players. Forward we go."

Sithole follows on the footsteps of his former teammate Thabo Cele, who joined Portuguese giants SL Benfica from KZN Academy earlier this year.

South African starlet Liam Jordan, who spent last season at Sporting on a season-long loan deal from Bidvest Wits, is expected to rejoin the Portuguese club soon.