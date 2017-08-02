Porzingis: I hope to spend my whole career with Knicks

Despite the tough times in New York, Kristaps Porzingis wants to remain with the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis further opened up about his love for the New York Knicks and wanting to see out his career with the NBA team.

The 22-year-old Knicks forward was in South Africa for the NBA's Africa Game, where he gave some insight in how he has dealt with the changes and instability with the team over the past couple of seasons.

Porzingis – selected with pick four in the 2015 NBA Draft – has been present when the Knicks fired team president Phil Jackson, underwent a new general manager search, and has dealt with the back-and-forth drama with All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

"So far it's been tough in New York, but my journey is only beginning and I hope to stay there my whole career, so as a city we can have some fun and win some games and do something big," Porzingis said, via NBA.com. "For me, it's now home."

Now Steve Mills is acting president and Scott Perry has assumed the role of general manager.

However, whether the changes are good or bad remains to be seen, and Porzingis is not making any outlandish statements that the Knicks will turn into a super team.

"For everybody, a lot of things were surprising and a lot of things were unexpected," he said. "We'll see when I get there and start working out with the guys. We'll see what has changed. It's hard to say with everything going on in New York but once I get there I'll see things more clearer."

As for Anthony's role with the Knicks, that remains to be seen. Reportedly, the only way he will opt out of his no-trade clause is if he is sent to the Houston Rockets.

"He's an All-Star, an incredible player and I've learned so much from him," Porzingis said. "There's still so much for me to learn from him. I would love to have him around and keep playing alongside him. But it is what it is. It's a business. If it ends, well ... I don't know, it's out of my hands.

"I'm really thankful for these couple of years I've been with him, just seeing how he works during the summer. It proves he wants to win and he wants to be great. I'm sure he'll make the right decision for himself."