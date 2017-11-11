Positive Jones injury update offers some relief to Mourinho and Man Utd

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is considered to be “fine” despite limping out of England’s friendly date with Germany.

The versatile 25-year-old lasted just 25 minutes of a glamour clash at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Jones had been selected from the start by Gareth Southgate, but was struggling from the 10-minute mark.

He endeavoured to run a groin complaint off, but eventually left the field with his thigh heavily strapped.

Southgate has conceded that Jones was nursing the knock when linking up with his country, but does not consider his latest setback to be serious.

He told reporters after a 0-0 draw with Germany : "I thought there were a few shaky moments in the first half. Mainly due to Phil carrying something.

"He seems fine, we've checked him out. It's something he's been carrying but he doesn't seem to be any worse so that's fine. We'll see whether Phil stays with us."

England will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a home date with Brazil.

It remains to be seen whether Jones plays any part in that contest, with his withdrawal against Germany offering Liverpool’s Joe Gomez an opportunity to impress on debut.

Phil Jones Manchester United 2017 More