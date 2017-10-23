Posta Rangers 1-0 Zoo Kericho: Mail men bag crucial points
Posta Rangers managed a slim 1-0 win over Zoo Kericho in a league match played on Monday.
Posta Rangers starting XI: Patrick Matasi, Simo Mbugua, Charles Odete, Luke Ochieng, Titus Achesa, Jerry Santos, Joseph Mbugi, John Nairuka (80' Geoffrey Kataka ), Joseph Nyaga, Kennedy Otieno (60'Georson Likonoh) and Dennis Mukaisi.
Subs: Farouk Shikalo, Austine Ochieng, Donald Owiti, Eric Kibiru and Simon Ogutu.
Zoo Kericho starting XI: 9. Vincent Misikhu, 24. Gideon Kibet, 13. Sabiri Sindani, Dominic Ouma, 12. Isaac Kipyegon, 28. Dennis Otieno, 18. Geoffrey Gichana, 5.Michael Madoya, 16. Danson Namasaka , 22. Nicholas Kipkirui, 35. Ernest Kipkoech (72' Kepha Ondati),
Unused subs: 1, Koko Samwel, 44. Hamidu Kwizera , 31. Akiya Stanlaus, 4. Mmata Leonard, 15. Kelvin Oduor, 20. Dumonde Selenga.
