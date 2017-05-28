Posta Rangers 1-1 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo drop vital points again

Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge came off the bench to spare K`Ogalo`s blushes with a well driven shot

Gor Mahia`s title push took a dent after they lost two valuable points after drawing 1-1 with a determined Posta Rangers at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Rwandese striker Jacques Tuyisenge came off the bench to spare K`Ogalo`s blushes with a well driven shot in the 78minute to turn the game on its head and inject life to the Green Army who had endured frustrating spells.

Veteran Dennis Mukaisi had put the Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo coached mailmen ahead at the hour mark when he lovely chested a cross in the box before slamming past a helpless Boniface Oluoch in Gor Mahia`s goal. The first half had otherwise been a dull affair with neither side having the cutting edge infront of goal but the game sprung to life with 30 minutes left on the clock.

The first real chance of the game fell on Rangers` Joseph Mbugi but he fired awfullly wide after 16 minutes when he should have done much better. Mukaisi came prodding again midway through the first half but fluffed a glorious chance after breaking away from the watch of Musa Mohammed only to fumble with goal on sight.

Missed chances and lethargy made both sets of coaches ring changes with Omollo bringing in Simon Mbugua for Gerald Obwoge while Gor Mahia`s Ze Maria summoned the fresh legs of Tuyisenge, Francis Kahata and Oliver Maloba. The outcome leaves K`Ogalo on 27points from 13 games while Rangers are on 24.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Luke Ochieng', Donald Owiti, Collins Omondi, Jerry Santo, Joseph Mbugi, Geoffrey Kataka, Titus Achesa, Jared Obwoge, Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Simon Mbugua, Simon Ogutu, Eric Kibiru, Joseph Kuria, Gerson Likono, Joseph Nyagah.

Gor Mahia: 29. Bonface Oluoch, 3. Karim Nizigiyimana, 4. Ochieng’ Wellington 5. Musa Mohammed (Cpt), 12. Joash Onyango, 20. Ernest Wendo, 11. Amos Nondi, 10. Kenneth Muguna, 17. Timothy Otieno, 22. Meddie Kagere, 2. Walusimbi Godfrey.

Subs: 16. Shaban Odhoji -GK, 30. Philemon Otieno, 9. Jacques Tuyisenge, 27. Antony Mbugua, 8. Francis Kahata, 21. John Ndirangu, 28. Oliver Maloba.