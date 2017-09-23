Posta Rangers 1-1 Thika United: Mail men blow another lead

Thika United extended Posta Rangers' winless run to nine matches after they held them to 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Thika United man Suleiman Ngotho denied Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo another three points after Jerry Santos had given the mailmen a deserved lead.

Ngotho goal ensured that Posta Rangers played their 15th draw this season and a fourth in a row even as they continue to search for a first win since August 2.

Posta Rangers have gone nine games without a win since their last success, a 1-0 win against Tusker FC on August 2.

Last Wednesday, Posta Rangers surrendered a 2-0 lead only to draw with Kariobangi Sharks at the same venue.

The draw denied the postmen a chance to move to fourth place. Thika United are 16th with 23 points while Posta Rangers are fifth with 39 pints.

Posta Rangers XI: Martin Musalia, Simon Mbugua, Titus Achesa, Jockins Atudo, Luke Ochieng, Santo Jerry, Joseph Mbugi, Edwin Mwaura, Joseph Nyagah, Gerson Likono, John Nairuka.

Thika United XI: Allan Owiny, Anekeya Wilson, Zak Matasi, Ngotho Suleiman, Oruchum Christopher, Tsuma Said, Saad Musa, Iregi Benson, Shami Kibwana, Mukangula Eugene and Muturi Francis.

