Posta Rangers announce ticket costs for Gor Mahia match

Ticketing information for Kenyan Premier League match between Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia has been released.

VIP tickets will trade at Sh500 each while fans at the terraces will pay Sh200 for every ticket with Big Brother ticketing firm being in charge.

The match will be played on Sunday May 28 at Nyayo Stadium and tickets will be sold at the gate on match-day ahead of the 3:00pm kick-off time.

Gor Mahia are keen on extending their lead-gap on the table while Posta Rangers (placed fourth) are panting in search of the league’s summit, a position they occupied before K’Ogalo took over.