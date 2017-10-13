Posta Rangers boss to serve second ban

Omollo has since sat out of one match a 0-0 draw against Sony Sugar and will be out against Robert Matano side on Saturday

Posta Rangers will be without coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo for the second week running when they take on AFC Leopards on Saturday.

Omollo was slapped with a three-match ban by KPL Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) after he was found culpable of physically attacking Sofapaka boss Sam Ssimbwa during a league match in Narok.

Rangers’ boss has since missed one match, a 0-0 draw against Sony Sugar and he will be out against Robert Matano side this Saturday at Narok Stadium.

Omolo will complete his three-match ban against Mathare United on October 22.

Posta Rangers are seventh on the log with 40 points, 17 above AFC Leopards, who are dozing in 12th place with 33 points.