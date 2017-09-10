Posta Rangers coach faults defenders after Nakumatt defeat

A brace from Kepha Aswani was all the shoppers needed to make it two wins in eight outings and dent Ranger's title ambitions

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has faulted his defense for the team's 2-0 defeat against Nakumatt on Saturday.

A brace from Kepha Aswani was all the shoppers needed to make it two wins in eight outings. The tactician says his team has a lot to do in order to return to winning ways.

"In the first half we played well and created chances which we unfortunately did not take, and it cost us in the second half. They came back stronger, as compared to us,” Omollo told Goal.

“Aswani introduction was their biggest doing, my defenders know what he is capable of doing but still gave him that space.

"It is not a good run for us, we have to go back and rectify our mistakes if we are to win our remaining matches."

Posta Rangers have drawn two and lost three of their last five matches in the Kenyan Premier League.