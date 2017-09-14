Posta Rangers coach is mad

Pamzo, whose side trails leaders Gor Mahia by 11 points and sixth on the log, feels his players are lacking sharpness in front of goal

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy 'Pamzo ' Omollo is gutted by his team's inability to finish clear chances.

Captain Jockins Atudo, Gearson Likono and Dennis Mukaisi were all guilty after bowing away clear chances in Posta Rangers' stalemate draw against struggling Muhoroni Youth in the mid week Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

Pamzo, whose side trails leaders Gor Mahia by 11 points and sixth on the log, feels his players are lacking sharpness in front of the goal.

"I am disappointed with our inability to get goals, we had several clear cut opportunities to score but our precision let us down.

"We dominated the match, had that hunger for goals but ended up sharing the spoils.On a positive note, we lost our match against Nakumatt but managed to get a point against Muhoroni, it is a plus to us.

"We need to start winning; five matches without a win is not a good record for us, we should work on it from our next match."

Rangers are currently placed sixth on the log with 36 points.