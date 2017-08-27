Posta Rangers coach may face KPL wrath after ‘attack’ on Sam Ssimbwa

Batoto Ba Mungu are now considering lodging a complaint with the Kenyan Premier League (IDCC) after attack on their coach

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo allegedly attacked his Sofapaka counterpart Sam Ssimbwa during a league match on Saturday.

Pictures have emerged of Sofapaka tactician, Sam Ssimbwa lying face down, wreathing in pain from an alleged 'punch on the face' as he went for a hand shake with Omollo after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Narok Stadium.

Kennedy ‘Agogo’ Otieno had given Posta Rangers the lead at an hour mark before Umaru Kasumba restored parity in the 89th minute after combining well with Ezekiel Okare.

The late goal seems to have irked coach Omollo, who allegedly landed a jab on the face of the Ugandan coach shortly after the final whistle.

Ssimbwa was seen lying down on the lawn surrounded by some of his players, match day referees and officials from his team. The Ugandan tactician later rose up and left the field un aided.

According to a source at Sofapaka, who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity, Batoto Ba Mungu are now considering lodging a complaint with the Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee (IDCC) on the "violent conduct" of Posta Rangers boss.

“Our coach was attacked. We have the evidence which we may take to the IDCC,” said the source. Attempts from Goal to reach Omollo proved futile as his phone went answered.