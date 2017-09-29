Posta Rangers coach will not appeal IDCC ruling

The tactician was found guilty of punching his compatriot from Sofapaka when the two teams played each other last month

Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo says he will not appeal The Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee, IDCC, decision to ban him.

The tactician was found guilty of punching his compatriot from Sofapaka, Sam Ssimbwa, when the two teams played each other last month and was banned from the touchline for three matches. ‘Pamzo’ says he will not appeal the decision, but will serve it as ordered.

"It has been decided already, I am not going to appeal it, it has already been passed and what I will do is to serve it. I have already reconciled with Ssimbwa, we have no bad blood between us, no more. This will not badly affect my team; my technical bench has the potential to lead the players.

"I will talk to the players in the halftime, and tell them what I feel should be done, but it will not bring so much difference," Omollo told Goal.

The ex-Tusker FC coach will start his three match ban against Sony Sugar on Saturday.