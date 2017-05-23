Posta Rangers coach picks positives from Ulinzi Stars loss

The Mailmen lost their unbeaten run at the hands of Ulinzi Stars on Sunday

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘ Pamzo’ Omollo has sampled out strengths and weaknesses of his side from their 1-0 loss against Ulinzi Stars.

The Mailmen went to the match unbeaten before Stephen Waruru scored in second-half to hand Ulinzi Stars all the points. 'Pamzo’ says he knew their first defeat was around the corner and that he is not surprised whatsoever.

He only explains that his boys learnt a lot of lessons from the result and that they will work on the weaknesses before playing against Gor Mahia in their next match.

"I don’t know why people are surprised. I knew that our unbeaten run would come to an end at one point this season. It has happened. But it is not the end of the road. In fact, the defeat may be a blessing in disguise because it has exposed our weaknesses and mistakes, which we will work on before we meet Gor Mahia in our next match," he told kpl.co.ke.

On the other hand, Ulinzi Stars head coach Benjamin Nyangweso is a happy man for his charges having played as planned. "I told my boys they must end Posta Rangers’ unbeaten run and they must utilise every half chance. I am happy with the win.”

Ulinzi Stars are now second on the log while Posta Rangers have dropped to third after 12 matches.