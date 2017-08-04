Posta Rangers coach: We have players who can win us the league

The mailmen have lost once in the league and are currently placed in second position with 33 points, one less than leaders Gor Mahia

Posta Rangers have surprised many by their consistency in Kenyan Premier League this season.

The mailmen have lost just once in the league and are currently placed in the second position with thirty-three points one less than leaders Gor Mahia. Head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo is optimistic his team will fight to the end and win their maiden silverware.

"The spirit is high within the team, players are giving their best and that is a plus to me as a coach. The win against Tusker FC proved a point to our rivals, that we can win against better sides.

"Yes, we can win the title; we have good and experienced players who can help us do that, the likes of Atudo, Jerry, Luke and many others who have that vital experience," Omollo told Goal.

"The main thing is continuing giving our best consistently that is, and by the end of the day we will see what happens."

'Pamzo' and Posta Rangers will face Nzoia Sugar away in their next league assignment.