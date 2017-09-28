BREAKING: Posta Rangers coach banned for unsporting conduct

The Ugandan allegedly left his technical area and went to the opponent's area to celebrate after his team had scored a late equalizer

Posta Rangers head coach, Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has been hit with a three-match ban after he was found guilty of unsporting behavior.

The Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) had charged the former Kenyan defender with physical assault against his counterpart, Sam Ssimbwa of Sofapaka when the two sides faced each other on 26th of August this year.

The Ugandan allegedly left his technical area and went to the opponent's area to celebrate after his team had scored a late equalizer.

The IDDC has warned him on the same during his future assignments, as well as on his refusal to testify. Part of the ruling read,

"Sammy Omollo...to serve a three-match suspension from sitting on the technical bench of Posta Rangers and/or any team in the League matches with effect from the date of this ruling.

"Sam Ssimbwa, the head coach of Sofapaka Football Club is hereby warned of his conduct particularly during the hearing of this case wherein he refused to make any comment on the matter despite the seriousness of the charge."

The two have since reconciled and according to Ssimbwa, there is no bad blood between them