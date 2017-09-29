Posta Rangers coach to start serving three-match ban

Omollo was found guilty of violent conduct after he punched Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa during a match at Narok Stadium

Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will start serving his three-match ban against Sony Sugar this weekend.

The mailmen will take on the sugar millers at Thika Sub-County Stadium, but without their coach, who was slapped with a three-match ban by the Kenyan Premier League Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) over unsporting conduct.

Omollo was found guilty of violent conduct after he punched Sofapaka coach, Sam Ssimbwa during a league match at Narok Stadium.

Omollo will also miss Posta Rangers’ trip back to Narok Stadium, the venue he KO’d the Ugandan tactician over two months ago when Posta Rangers face AFC Leopards.

His last of the three match touchline ban will come against Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. KPL disciplinary body, in its ruling on Thursday, also fined Gor Mahia Sh200, 000 for failure to control their fans after a section of K’Ogalo fans were found liable for throwing objects onto the pitch during a match against Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Charges against Ulinzi Stars’ forward, Stephen Waruru, who was also accused of provoking Gor Mahia fans in his celebration that led to the violence, however, were dropped by IDCC for lack of evidence.