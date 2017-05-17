Posta Rangers coach thanks players for KPL April Award

The ex-international was on Wednesday feted as April Kenyan Premier League coach of the month after an impressive run

Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo of Posta Rangers was feted as April Kenyan Premier League coach of the month following an impressive run which saw the team win four matches.

The former international defender bagged home Sh75, 000 from Fidelity Insurance company, who are the sponsors, and a personalised trophy. His club will also enjoy Sh50, 000 as part of the package. 'Pamzo' says it was his players, who made him the winner thanks to their dedication on pitch.

Posta Rangers coach 'Pamzo' scoops April accolade

"I am elated to have won this, it is a motivation for me as well as the team, and it makes us to work even harder. But it has not been my own doing, this has been made possible by my players, who have done their best on the pitch and ensured that we are now fighting at the top," Omollo told Goal after being crowned.

"They, (players), have made me a winner and I definitely have to thank them since they won it for me. It is just the beginning, but as they say, one step at a time."

'Pamzo' has so far guided unbeaten Posta Rangers to position two behind Gor Mahia on the log from 11 matches.