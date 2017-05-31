Posta Rangers defender applauds team-mate

The midfielder has earned one starting berth for Posta Rangers this season

Posta Rangers defender Titus Achesa has talked positive of his colleague Abdulrizak Mohamed.

Mohamed has his football career marked with stints in Europe and Qatar but has not had enough playing time at Posta Rangers.

Achesa has told Goal that the 22-year old midfielder is full of talent and doing great in the training sessions; explaining that his time to showcase the skills will soon reach.

"Abdul (Mohamed) is very talented. You know he has been in United Kingdom and Middle East. He is a beauty to watch during our training sessions. I think he is soon beating the competition to start featuring in league matches."

So far, Abdul has earned one starting berth for the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo coached side.