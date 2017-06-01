Posta Rangers defender welcomes KPL break

The Kenyan Premier League took a three week break and is set to resume from mid this month

Posta Rangers defender Hashim Mukhwana has expressed his satisfaction with the timing of the top tier break.

Mukhwana has been an integral part of the Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo led side, and he believes the team will do better than last season.

"It has been a good season so far for us, we have given our best and being in the current position is encouraging to us. The break has come in good time, we want to go back, plan and come back stronger. We want to be consistent until the end of the season," Mukhwana told Goal.

"Title? No, it is too early to talk about it, all we want is to do better than last season, that is what we are aiming at."

The mailmen have 24 points from the thirteen matches played, three behind leaders Gor Mahia.