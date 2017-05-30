Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia officials decry poor officiating in KPL

Rangers’ coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and Gor Mahia’s team manager Jolawi Obondo are not too pleased with officiating

Officials of Kenyan Premier League clubs Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers have raised concerns over the quality of officiating in the top-tier league.

Rangers’ coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and Gor Mahia’s team manager Jolawi Obondo are not too pleased and are calling on the referees to up their game in order to avoid giving undue advantage to opponents. Omollo was let fuming after Gor Mahia levelled late in the second half through a Jacques Tuyisenge strike in their Sunday match, a goal he feels should not have stood.

Gor Mahia to travel to Tanzania minus key players

“There was a hand ball in the build-up to the goal and I don’t understand why it was left to stand," Omollo told Goal.

Obondo on the other hand, argues that their last two matches have been marred by poor calls: “We are really concerned about officiating. We have not been happy with the last two games. I think the referees need to improve."

The league has taken a two- week recess with Gor Mahia and champions Tusker locked in a neck-to-neck race at the head of the log on 27 points apiece.