Posta Rangers - Gor Mahia Preview: Tricky assignment for league leaders

Posta Rangers are aware that they cannot slip up against leaders K'Ogalo if they are to realize their dream of winning title

After suffering their first defeat in the hands of Ulinzi Stars last weekend, fourth placed Posta Rangers are aware they cannot slip up against leaders Gor Mahia if they are to realize their dream of winning maiden league title.

As for K'Ogalo, they came from behind to take a vital point against Thika United last weekend, but they are aware that defeat might push them down to third depending with the outcome of Tusker against AFC Leopards. The Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo coached side has the best record defensively, having conceded just four goals in their last twelve outings.

Posta Rangers have not conceded or scored more than one goal in the twelve outings this season. Of the eight past outings between the two sides, Rangers have one once, drawn thrice and lost four times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Posta Rangers: Jerry Santo has been phenomenal for his team, running the midfield well, and his contribution has led to the team's almost perfect run. His leadership will be much needed. Another player to watch will be Simon Mbugua, he must ensure his defensive role is effectively carried out because any slight mistake might cost his team.

Gor Mahia: Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza had a decent outing against Thika United last weekend, and he has to replicate the same against the mailmen. Timothy Otieno is facing his former side; he turned for them last season albeit on loan. He has been ion good form this season, and a danger for the opponents.

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS:

Sun 14/08/16: Posta Rangers 0-0 Gor Mahia

Sun 21/02/16: Gor Mahia 1-1 Posta Rangers

Wed 03/10/12: Posta Rangers 1-2 Gor Mahia

Wed 21/03/12: Gor Mahia 1-1 Posta Rangers

Thu 17/11/11: Gor Mahia 3-1 Posta Rangers

Sat 26/02/11: Posta Rangers 3-0 Gor Mahia

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Owiti Donald, Luke Ochieng', Titus Achesa, Simon Mbugua, Joseph Mbugi, Jerry Santos, Joseph Nyagah, Gerson Likono, Jared Obwoge and Dennis Mukaisi.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nzigiyimana, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Wellington Ochieng’, Ernest Wendo, Francis Kahata, Jean- Baptiste Mugiraneza, Timothy Otieno, Meddie Kagere and George Odhiambo.